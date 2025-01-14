LEWISTON – Roland G. Marcotte, 95, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Montello Manor after a short illness. He was born on July 25, 1929 in Berlin, NH, the first child of Roland L. and Lucienne (Carrier) Marcotte.

﻿Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation Friday, Jan. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Fortin and Pinette Group, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway Lewiston. A Funeral Service and Military Honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

﻿In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the:

Greater Androscoggin Humane Society

﻿

