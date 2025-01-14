PORTLAND – Shayne J. Mayo, 52, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Seaside Healthcare in Portland. Shayne was born on Dec. 19, 1972, in Dover, NH, the son of Randolph J. and Patti-Jo (Urquhart) Mayo.

He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1993, receiving a standing ovation for his accomplishments.

Shayne was well-loved and a friend to many. He had a passion for music, especially Rock ‘n’ Roll. In addition to music, he enjoyed bingo and video games, including Nintendo and handheld games, which provided him with much enjoyment.

He is survived by his mother, Patti-Jo Mayo; his two brothers, Ryan R. Mayo and Randolph S. Comeau, his two sisters, Tiffany J. Mayo Carver and Vicky Blair; plus numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, from 12:30 to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at Purdy Funeral Home in Dover, NH, 655 Central Avenue, Dover. A lunch reception will follow at the Roost 50 Pointe Pl Ste C5, Dover. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Somersworth NH next to his father.

﻿To share memories of Shayne, please visit http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

