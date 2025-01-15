Dozens of North Atlantic right whales are gathered off Jeffreys Ledge, east of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, triggering a slow zone for boaters.

Surveyors at the New England Aquarium spotted at least 50 — and possibly more than 60 — whales grouped in a small area on Sunday, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries announced. A “large amount” of fixed fishing gear was also spotted in that area, the administration said.

“Whales were observed in close proximity to the gear, which presents a high risk of entanglement,” the administration said in the announcement. “Please be aware of this aggregation and take every precaution to avoid entangling or colliding with these whales as they feed.”

Related Biden administration withdraws rules to protect endangered right whales from ship collisions

Mariners are asked to slow to a maximum speed of 10 knots. Following that guidance is voluntary, but knowingly approaching a right whale is illegal.

“Boaters are also reminded that approaching a right whale closer than 500 yards is a violation of federal law,” the administration said.

There are fewer than 400 North Atlantic right whales living in the wild, according to the latest population count, though the population appeared to grow slightly since the previous count in 2020. Boat strikes and becoming entangled in fishing gear are among the most common causes of death for the critically endangered species.

Related Critically endangered right whale numbers up slightly in 2023

With so few whales in the wild, the group spotted over the weekend could make up as much as roughly 16% of the total population.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Copy the Story Link