NAPLES – We regret to announce the passing of George Donald Morrison, who departed peacefully on Jan. 5, 2025, at the age of 92. George was born on April 3, 1932, in Boston, Mass. to Ethel and George Morrison. He led a life characterized by love, hard work, and a strong commitment to family.

﻿George was outstanding in everything he undertook, whether it was in sports, academics, or his business ventures. Upon completing high school, he attended Brown University with an academic scholarship. Despite this academic focus, he was also recruited to join the university’s football and baseball teams.

﻿Throughout most of his career, George ran his own sales agency as a committed professional, remaining active in the business even into his 70s. His business was significantly supported by his business partner and nephew, Randy McDougall.

﻿George married Ruth “Honey” Lowry, and they enjoyed an impressive 66 years of marriage. Together, they raised three daughters and in 1970, relocated their family to Maine to their lake house on Brandy Pond in Naples. It was there that they made numerous lasting memories, particularly enjoying summers with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

﻿Although George experienced significant heartache following Honey’s passing in 2018, he maintained his independence for many years thanks to the support of his children and grandchildren. In his last months, George was fortunate to receive outstanding care from Sue Stanley, whose loving kindness and commitment enabled him to remain comfortably at home. Our family appreciates her compassion during this period.

﻿George is survived by three daughters, Laurie and her husband Roger of Naples, Barbara Morrison and her significant other Phil Lavoie of Vermont, and LeeLee and her husband Patrick of Calgary, Alberta Canada; his seven grandchildren, Jaime, Adam, Sarah, Caty, Kelsey, Marcus, and Mia; and four great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Cole, Drew, and Cooper. George is also survived by his nephew Randy McDougall and his niece Julie Damren.

﻿Memorial visitation will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. The celebration of George’s life will continue afterwards for those that choose to attend at his lake house, 47 Scenic View Drive in Naples.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with George’s family at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers George asked for donations to be made to the:

Pleasant Mountain

Ski Club

38 Colony Lane

Naples, ME 04055

