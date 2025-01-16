McCallister resigns from School Committee

Superintendent Heather Perry announced in her Jan. 10 online blog that Stewart McCallister resigned from the seven-member School Committee.

Perry said McCallister, who served eight years on the board, cited changes in his work schedule.

Due to changes in time and commitment at work, McCallister told the board last week he didn’t feel he could be an effective member of the committee.

“With regret, at the conclusion of this meeting, I’ll be resigning my position on the Gorham School Committee,” McCallister said Jan. 8 at the board’s regular monthly meeting.

School Committee member Jennifer Whitehead praised McCallister. “Your knowledge and expertise has been invaluable,” Whitehead said.

Advertisement

Perry said in her blog that the vacancy could be filled temporarily by a majority vote of the remaining six members until the next municipal election in June.

Those interested in filling the vacancy should contact Sarah Perkins by emailing sarah.perkins@gorhamschools.org.

The School Committee could fill the vacancy at either the Jan. 22 or Feb. 12 meetings. The individual elected by town voters in June would serve until the end of McCallister’s term that expires in November.

McCallister has served on the board since 2016 and previously had been its chair.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Jan. 15, 1975, that Michael and Diane Hoyt, who had been recently married in Lewiston, has taken an apartment on South Street.

U.S. taxpayers’ debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Jan. 9 that the U.S. public debt was $36,166,393,613,679.73.

Copy the Story Link