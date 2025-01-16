The Brunswick Area Interfaith Council will host a community sing at 3 p.m. on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 20, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St. All are welcome to attend this free event.
Older civil rights songs and newer, easy-to-learn tunes will be taught and led by diverse local song leaders. Songs will be interspersed with brief readings from Martin Luther King’s wisdom, highlighting his teachings on the equal worth and dignity of all people, and on working for justice in a spirit of love.
Holly Morrison, pastor of the Phippsburg Congregational Church, will be one of the song leaders.
“In my experience, group singing is a human superpower,” she said in a prepared release from BAIC. “It helps us shake off stress, find our voices, connect with others and reawaken joy.”
Doors open at 2:30 p.m. In the spirit of King’s concern for economic justice, socially responsible snacks from businesses that are structured to provide more benefits to people will be served.
