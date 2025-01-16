Brunswick-based Coastal Enterprises Inc. is offering the Tastemakers Initiative grant program for the seventh time in partnership with FocusMaine. CEI will host an information session at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, via Zoom.

Applications are open to established Maine food businesses, including agriculture, aquaculture or fishery businesses, and companies that source or distribute food from Maine agriculture, aquaculture or fisheries. The Tastemakers Initiative helps established food and beverage companies in Maine expand and improve production capacity, create jobs and meet targeted growth goals. Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded through a competitive review process. The deadline to apply is 4:59 p.m. on Jan. 31.

Visit ceimaine.org/advising/business/agriculture/tastemakers/ for more information. The Zoom link for the information session will be on the Tastemakers website prior to the event.

