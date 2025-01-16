Rockland Public Library will host Molly Siegel for a climate action workshop on 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The event is free and open to all.

Siegel is a Maine Climate Council coordinator with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. She will discuss Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s four-year climate action plan from the Maine Climate Council that puts Maine on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, boost renewable energy sources and protect its natural resources, communities and people from the effects of climate change.

Previously, Siegel was the program manager for Electric Vehicle Initiatives at Efficiency Maine, where she worked on implementing the state’s climate action goals in the transportation sector. She played a key role in developing the state’s first Plan for EV Infrastructure Deployment, working with state agencies and leaders in the transportation sector to build a plan for expanding public EV infrastructure in Maine. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Dartmouth College.

This event will be in person in the library’s Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

