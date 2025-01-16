Rockland Public Library will host Molly Siegel for a climate action workshop on 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. The event is free and open to all.
Siegel is a Maine Climate Council coordinator with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. She will discuss Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s four-year climate action plan from the Maine Climate Council that puts Maine on a trajectory to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, boost renewable energy sources and protect its natural resources, communities and people from the effects of climate change.
Previously, Siegel was the program manager for Electric Vehicle Initiatives at Efficiency Maine, where she worked on implementing the state’s climate action goals in the transportation sector. She played a key role in developing the state’s first Plan for EV Infrastructure Deployment, working with state agencies and leaders in the transportation sector to build a plan for expanding public EV infrastructure in Maine. She has a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Dartmouth College.
This event will be in person in the library’s Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom. The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.