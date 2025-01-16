The Merrymeeting Bay Chapter of Trout Unlimited is hosting “Insects and Fly-Fishing: A Winning Combination” from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Sea Dog Brewing, 1 Bowdoin Mill Island, Topsham.
Imitating stream, lake and pond insects is one of the most important tools in a fly fisher’s bag of tricks. Well-known fly-fishing entomologist Eric Frohmberg will show videos of how insects behave and relate that to fly-tying and fly-fishing techniques.
Frohmberg is “shop entomologist” for Selene’s Fly Shop in Gardiner where he teaches entomology classes. He is host of the “Angler’s Entomology Podcast” where he talks about different groups of invertebrates, how they behave and how that relates to fly-fishing.
This free event is open to members of Trout Unlimited and non-members. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. and the presentation starts at 7 p.m.
