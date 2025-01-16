A pair of tractor trailers collided near the Maine Turnpike’s exit to York, closing two southbound lanes during the Thursday evening commute, police said.

One of the vehicles, a water tanker driven by Waterboro resident Larry Roberge, 64, rolled over, blocking the lanes near exit 7, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Maine State Police responded to the crash at around 5:45 p.m., she said.

Roberge sustained serious injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Hospital in New Hampshire for treatment, Moss said.

Konstantin Volikov, 40, a resident of Fredericton, New Brunswick, was driving the other vehicle, a flatbed truck. He was not injured, Moss said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Moss said.

Traffic was slightly backed up because of the closures, Moss said. Data collected by Google Maps showed that traffic was moving moderately slowly around 9 p.m.

