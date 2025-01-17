YARMOUTH – Brenda Sullivan Downey “Nana”, 92, passed away on Jan. 14, 2025, with her loving family at her side. She was born on Feb. 29, 1932 in Cambridge, Mass., to Daniel and Marion (Wall) Sullivan.

﻿Brenda grew up in Belmont, Mass. She graduated from Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton, Mass. and Marymount College in Tarrytown, N.Y.

﻿Brenda met the love of her life, Fran Downey, in 1957 in Belmont. They moved to Falmouth, Maine where they raised their seven children. Faith was a foundation of their lives together and they were communicants of Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband, Fran Downey, and her son Chip Downey, her brother, John Sullivan, and her sister, Jean Reynolds. She is survived by her children Daniel (Laurie) Downey of Portland, Brenda Downey of Yarmouth, Susan Flynn of Falmouth, Jake (Lisa) Downey of Cumberland, Louisa Routh of Yarmouth; and Teddy (Maggie) Downey of Falmouth; and her sisters, Marion (Paul) Lucy of York and Ellen McNamara, of Islesboro, sisters-in-law, Anne Sullivan of Wellesley, Mass., and Maureen Bourke of Marshfield Hills, Mass.

﻿”Nana” leaves 14 beloved grandchildren, Francis III, John, Alicia, Daniel Jr., Caton, Maddy, Carly, Kiely, Emma, Grace, Caroline, Dudley, Kelly, Delaney; four great-grandchildren: Daniel III, Amelia, Piper, and Brooks; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

﻿Family was everything to Brenda and memories of special trips, hanging out by the swimming pool, and family parties will always have a special place in our hearts. Brenda will be forever remembered for her kind, generous heart, her warm smile and that twinkle in her sparkling blue eyes.

﻿Visiting hours will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd. Falmouth.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the:

﻿Joslin Diabetes Center

One Joselin Place

Boston, MA 02215

