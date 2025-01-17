For families experiencing material hardship, many moving parts must come together to form a path toward economic security and mobility. To secure meaningful work and raise their incomes, for example, parents first need childcare, reliable transportation and education or training that fits available opportunities. And for children to be able to carry that economic success into their own adulthoods, they need quality learning opportunities, supportive relationships in and out of the home and a healthy childhood.

Due to numerous systemic barriers and other challenges, it can be very difficult for families with low incomes to get all of these pieces in place so they can pursue their aspirations. But in Bangor, the Moving Families Forward program is proving that it’s possible – with a two-generation approach.

Moving Families Forward



With support from the John T. Gorman Foundation, this partnership between BangorHousing and Boys & Girls Club of Bangor leverages a two-generation approach to serve parents and their children simultaneously. For hundreds of households in Bangor’s Capehart neighborhood, Moving Families Forward has led to higher incomes for parents, improved academic results and well-being for children and strengthened family relationships.

The program’s strength lies in its integrated nature. By collaborating with a network of community partners, Moving Families Forward offers a robust menu of supports that help families thrive. For parents, that includes childcare, one-on-one coaching, parenting classes, mental health supports, financial education and career development. Children and youth benefit from academic enrichment programs, social opportunities, career exploration and more.

By many measures, Moving Families Forward has been a resounding success. Over the last five years, more than 45% of participants have increased their annual household incomes, with an average increase of over $23,000; 69 have been able to stop using cash welfare assistance completely; and 20 families have moved out of public housing and into homes of their own after completing the program. Positive results for children have also included new supportive relationships and improved math scores.

One element that makes the program so effective is that it eliminates the barriers that could otherwise prevent families from participating.

To remove transportation obstacles, for example, many programs are offered on site. For parents who attend evening classes, childcare is provided. Participants also have access to a family self-sufficiency coach, who can connect them with resources and help them through next steps, like enrolling in a training program or applying for financial aid. Also, as families work to identify and achieve their goals, they are enrolled in a program to build financial assets and save money that could be used for education, opening a business or making the down payment on a house. Over the last two years, families have graduated the program with an average $8,870 saved.

Another essential ingredient to the program’s success is the cohort model. Residents participate alongside neighbors with similar experiences and challenges. This helps families develop “social capital” – a network they can lean on for things like childcare, emotional support and even job opportunities.

For participant Benjaman Hunt, a 40-year-old father of two, the opportunity to develop that support system has been as valuable as the parenting and financial-planning skills he’s gained through the program.

“Getting to know people who are in the same situation helps you see that you’re not the only one, and you don’t have to be scared,” he said.

Building on the Program’s Success

Since its launch in 2017, Moving Families Forward has expanded and evolved to meet the emerging needs of families, including mental health.

Last year, Moving Families Forward began partnering with Gaining Empowerment Allows Results Parent Network (G.E.A.R.) to increase caregivers’ awareness of children’s mental and behavioral health needs. Another recent addition has been the Mental Health Outreach for Mothers (MOMS) Partnership®, a national evidence-based model for offering maternal mental health support. The program has consistently demonstrated positive results for women and their families across the country by removing common barriers to getting support and teaching practical skills for reducing stress, improving mood and managing negative thoughts.

In Bangor, 56 women have participated in the MOMS Partnership so far and overwhelmingly report that they have benefited from the experience.

“MOMs taught me ways to manage my stress in different ways,” one participant said. “It’s helping me to be a better mom to my children.”

Career development programs are another major component of Moving Families Forward. These include the Industry Exploration Academy, an eight-week course intended to help participants identify and pursue a career path. In collaboration with Eastern Maine Development Corporation and Eastern Maine Community College, this program gives participants an opportunity to learn about career and training opportunities, meet employers and tour job sites. They also receive assistance navigating college admissions, applying for financial aid, enrolling in vocational rehabilitation, gaining work experience and accessing on-the-job training.

The ongoing success of Moving Families Forward makes it a model for applying a two-generation approach to help families thrive – one that has the potential to change lives across the state. But for participants like Hunt, the program has already had a profound impact.

“Everything in this program has helped me,” he said. “It’s been such a blessing.”

