A.J. Lopez scored 24 points to lift Maine to an 87-62 win over Maryland-Baltimore Country in an America East men’s basketball game on Saturday in Baltimore.
Quion Burns added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Black Bears, who have won four straight to improve to 12-8 overall and 4-1 in America East play.
Maine opened the game on a 14-0 run, including six points from Lopez.
Kellen Tynes chipped in 11 points and seven assists, while Christopher Mantis had 11 points and Keelan Steele added 10 for Maine.
Marcus Banks scored 13 points for the Retrievers (9-10, 1-2).
