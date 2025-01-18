PORTLAND – Barbara Bean Oulton, 95, of Fallbrook Woods, Portland, passed away peacefully on Jan. 10, 2025 after a long battle with dementia. She was born in Wolfeboro, NH to Earl and Janet Bean on June 2,1929. Moving to Portland in her early teens, she graduated from Deering High School.

Barbara worked as a secretary for a bank president before marrying the love of her life, Edward B. Oulton. They lived on the family’s three generation dairy farm in Cumberland. She was a devoted wife and mother to her five children, working tirelessly to care for her family.

﻿Always a woman of strong faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, she served as a Deaconess, taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She supported Child Evangelism and often opened her home to visiting missionaries.

﻿Barbara enjoyed camping throughout her married life. Starting out in a 14’ trailer, they eventually purchased an RV and traveled around the country, visiting family and friends. She was an avid gardener, taking great pride in her flowers and spent countless hours preserving food from her vegetable garden to feed her large family. Having grown up on Lake Winnipesaukee, her love of swimming endured throughout her life. She also enjoyed playing the piano, baking bread, sewing, and solving crossword puzzles.

﻿Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Edward, of 60 years and brother, Robert F. Bean and wife, Sue of Glastonbury, Conn. She is survived by her children, Carol Foster (Scot) West of Newbury, Mass., Janice Brown of Mont Vernon, NH, Lois Oulton of Portland, David Oulton (Jennie) of Portland, and Christopher Oulton of Gorham; six grandchildren, Kristen Rodriguez (Enrique), Travis Libby (Olga), Dustin Libby (Elizabeth), Hillary Foster (Massey Zieman), Megan Foster, and Katie Oulton; six great-grandchildren, Owen and Lily Rodriquez, Beckett and Wyatt Libby, Alice Libby, and Adeline Zieman; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

﻿Visiting hours will be from 1 – 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service and reception on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at First Baptist Church, 360 Canco Rd, Portland. A private burial will be held in the spring. Visit http://www.dignitymemorial.com to leave condolences.

﻿The family wishes to thank the staff at Fallbrook Woods for their loving care of our mom who they fondly called “Mother” and “Queen” during her eight year stay.

