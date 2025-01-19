Maine Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard were searching for two fishermen from South Addison Sunday after family reported them missing when they did not return to port.

Chester Barrett and his son Aaron Barrett, commercial fishermen from South Addison, were on board the scallop vessel “Sudden Impact” Saturday when family members lost contact, Maine Marine Patrol said in a bulletin released Sunday morning.

The boat left Cobscook Bay State Park for South Addison at around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

Marine Patrol launched a search on the water and shoreline between Lubec and South Addison at around 7 p.m. Saturday, assisted by the Coast Guard and local fishermen. The search was called off due to poor visibility Saturday night and resumed Sunday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England at (833) 449-2407.

