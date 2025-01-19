On Jan. 7, 2025, Donald Trump refused to rule out military coercion against Panama and Greenland. On Canada, Trump postulated, “(G)et rid of that artificially drawn line … (it’s better for national security.” That night, Trump posted an image of the U.S. flag emblazoned across the U.S. and Canada.

Does Trump intend to acquire new territory? Does he want to look unpredictable? He may be distracting us from his other challenges. He may want to portray us as a brash nation, not ashamed to threaten allies. He may be seeking influence in our hemisphere. He may be keeping political opponents off balance and cementing political allies’ loyalties, pushing them to advocate positions contrary to our reputation for loyalty. He may be rattling the saber, aiming to shore up the nation’s defenses and economic vulnerabilities. He may be laying a foundation for tariffs.

Should Trump turn the U.S. into an aggressor country? Does looking tough or unpredictable justify creating antagonism with our neighbors? Should the U.S. brag like a sports player? Should world leaders spook their allies, because they want to exercise control over fellow partisans? Should our leader seek economic leverage over Canada, expressing readiness to wage war against others?

Military noise to intimidate neighbors with economic and security resources is not a legitimate form of negotiation or diplomacy.

The U.S. has acquired some degree of moral stature over the years. Trump’s words threaten our country by undermining its position as a fair player on the world stage.

Thomas Kelly

Brunswick

