TOPSHAM – Francis Joseph Lafosse “Frank”, of Topsham, passed away quietly, peacefully and with equanimity at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick on Jan. 11, 2025, after a brief illness.

Born in Fitchburg, Mass. on the Seventh Day of Christmas, Dec. 20, 1933. Frank lived in Leominster, Mass. with his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Margaret, until 1995 when they relocated to Yarmouth, to be closer to family in Maine and New Hampshire.

Frank exemplified the values and attributes of what can be called Generation A – those special individuals who grew of age in the era of the Depression, and believed that industry, character, strong values, family, frugality and education were the hallmarks of a successful and meaningful life, well lived. Frank modeled and lived by these values and principles for the entirety of his 91 years and set a stellar example for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren to emulate.

Frank’s work ethic is legendary to his family and all who knew him. During his exemplary service in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Korea, and continuing with his commitment to excellence and productivity as a machinist at General Electric, no job was too small to do, nor too large to tackle – and always must be done perfectly and with a positive attitude and gratitude for having the work to enjoy. His consistent contribution to the high quality of work that General Electric produced in Fitchburg, Mass. for over 30 years as a skilled machinist was always rewarded after every workers’ strike, as he was one of the first employees called back to work from the picket lines.

Pat and Frank were married for 64 wonderful years and their marriage is a loving partnership that will be everlasting. Having been raised during the economically distressed years of the Depression and its aftermath, they both were unable to pursue higher education. Frank and Pat were most proud of the commitment to higher education and professionalism which all of their children and grandchildren have made, with the gentle advice and encouragement that regularly emanated from Frank and Pat. This loving couple was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought Frank and Pat great joy.

Frank was predeceased by his beloved and wonderful wife of 64 years, Patricia Margaret Lafosse; his adored mother, Agnes Gauvin Lafosse, and father, Emile Lafosse; his sister, Lil and husband, Guy, and his brother, Gerry and his wife, Betty Lafosse, all of Fitchburg, Mass. Frank was also predeceased by his nephews Danny Lafosse, Donald Lafosse and Gary Lafosse.

Frank is survived by his brother, Norman Lafosse with wife, Mary of Bath; and his niece Alicia Lafosse of Bath, nephew John Lafosse of Bath, and nephews Michael Lafosse, David Lafosse, and niece Susie Lafosse, all of Fitchburg, Mass. Frank is also survived by his favorite aunt, Emma Serina of Tarrytown, N.Y. He is survived by his sons Richard LeBlanc with his wife, Demaris Levitt LeBlanc, of Bexley, Ohio, Jamie Andrew LeBlanc with his wife, Katherine Yule LeBlanc of St. Augustine, Fla. and Windham, David Mark LeBlanc with his wife, Diana Lin LeBlanc of Fayette, and his daughter, Kathleen Mary MacPherson with her husband, Robert Porter MacPherson of Bedford, N.H.

Frank is also survived by 11 loving grandchildren; and 13 beautiful great-grandchildren, Meg Patricia Matthews with her husband, Scott Michael Matthews and children, Teddy Kathleen and Hannah Brooklyn of Milton, Mass.; Amy Kate O’Connell with her husband, Todd Barrett O’Connell and children,

Kathleen Ryan, TJ Barrett, Jr., Brady McKiernan, and Logan Robert; Claire LeBlanc with her husband, Jack Mitchell LeBlanc and son, Theo Mitchell LeBlanc of Haddonfield, N.J.; and Trevor LeBlanc with his wife, Elizabeth Moran of Turners Falls, Mass.; Elizabeth Kate Riotte with her husband, Samuel Stanton Riotte and children, Penelope Melrose and Eleanor Langmuir of Cumberland; Margaret Mary Boyle with her husband James Boyle of North Yarmouth; and Andrew James LeBlanc with his wife Beth LeBlanc and son, Jack James LeBlanc of Augusta; Emily LeBlanc McConnell with her husband, Wyatt Parks McConnell and children Parks David McConnell and Owen Conant McConnell; and Jon Francis LeBlanc and wife Bridget Kathleen LeBlanc of Weymouth, Mass.; Conor Andrew LeBlanc with his wife Alexandra Wilcox LeBlanc and daughter, Lily Elizabeth, of Somerville, Mass.; and Joseph Wayne Gray with his partner, Matthew Joseph Jacobson of Readfield. Frank is also survived by Pat’s adored sister, Nancy Cunningham Cook of Shoreview, Minn. and her children Michael Cook with his wife Mary Beth and family, Eric Cook with his wife Nina and family, and Mary Moen with her husband, Ronald and family, all of Greater St. Paul, Minn.; and Frank’s niece, Shelley Hochreiter with her husband John and family, and nephew, Andrew Cunningham with his wife, Penny and family, all of Etna, N.H.; and nephew, Ron Maxim with his wife, Cora, of Bradenton, Fla.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Lane Yarmouth. The family will hold a private ‘Celebration of Life, Legacy and Lasting Memories’ for their beloved Frank.

Relatives and friends are invited to share their memories or offer condolences by visiting http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth.

Donations in honor of Francis Joseph Lafosse may be made to:

Good Shepherd Food Bank

2121 Hotel Rd.

Auburn, ME 04210-8398

207-782-3554

