PORTLAND – George “Moe” Rudolph Moberg, of Portland, passed away peacefully with his sons by his side on Friday Jan. 10, 2025 at the age of 90.

George was born the son of George and Doris (Burton) Moberg on Oct. 16, 1934. He was a graduate of South Portland High School.

Following his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served from 1954 to 1957. While on leave in Pearl Harbor Hawaii, he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard. Upon his return to the mainland, George met and married the love of his life, Elizabeth Valente, in 1959. They were married 63 years until her passing in 2021. They settled on the West End of Portland where they bought their home and started a family.

George was stationed onboard many ships as a Gunners Mate First Class which took him all around the world including a stint in the Vietnam war. After his retirement of over 20 years of military service he then went to college and obtained his degree in Accounting and Finance all while working for the USPS where he retired after over 20 years of loyal service.

With all of his many life achievements nothing was more profound than his love for his wife and three sons. He was sure to make up for any lost time due to his years of military travels into his four grandchildren. His constant involvement, support and unwavering love will be forever treasured by them all.

George will be deeply missed by his sons Michael Moberg, his wife Susan, Mark Moberg and Timothy Moberg; grandchildren, Ashley Moberg Staples, her husband Josh, Whitney Moberg Lanphear, her husband Cameron, Matthew Moberg and Jacob Moberg; great-grandchildren, Alivia,Sophia, Henry and Jack. In George’s final days he told his family ” I am the luckiest man in the world”.

The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the nurses at the Maine Veterans Home Scarborough for their loving care and becoming George’s extended family.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland, 1024 Broadway, with a funeral service to begin at 1:30 p.m. To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

