SCARBOROUGH – Martha Chandler Kennedy passed away at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 10, 2025, after a brief illness. She died peacefully surrounded by family. Martha Elizabeth Chandler was born in Lewiston, Maine on April 3, 1939, to the late John Winthrop Chandler and Jeannette Bonney (Record) Chandler.

A celebration of life will be at 12 p.m. on May 31, Sea-Ward On the Ocean Front, 7 Bliss St, Scarborough . To view Martha’s full obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.Conroy-TullyWalker.com.

