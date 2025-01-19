SCARBOROUGH – Martha Chandler Kennedy passed away at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 10, 2025, after a brief illness. She died peacefully surrounded by family. Martha Elizabeth Chandler was born in Lewiston, Maine on April 3, 1939, to the late John Winthrop Chandler and Jeannette Bonney (Record) Chandler.
A celebration of life will be at 12 p.m. on May 31, Sea-Ward On the Ocean Front, 7 Bliss St, Scarborough . To view Martha’s full obituary or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.Conroy-TullyWalker.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.