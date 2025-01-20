Evan Legassey made a 3-pointer with seven seconds left and Deering scored the final nine points of the game to beat visiting Cheverus, 65-62, in a boys basketball game on Monday in Portland.

Rudwan Muhamed tied the score on a 3-pointer of his own about six seconds before Legassey’s winner.

Tayshaun Cleveland scored 24 points, while Legassey finished 20, including 14 in the second half, for Deering (6-8).

Leo McNabb scored 22 points for Cheverus (10-3). Jameson Fitzpatrick added 15.

SOUTH PORTLAND 63, GORHAM 45: Tom Maloji scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Red Riots (11-3) beat the Rams (4-9) in Gorham.

Manny Hidalgo added 11 points and Gabe Jackson had 10 for South Portland.

Colton Jewett had 11 points for Gorham.

TRAIP ACADEMY 53, WINTHROP 42: Jack Downs knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Rangers over the Ramblers in Winthrop.

Chris Belano and Colin O’Laughlin each added nine points for Traip, which improved to 5-10.

Cole Bard led Winthrop (8-7) with 10 points, while Jake Galusha scored eight and Braden Branagan had seven.

CAPE ELIZABETH 65, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 57: Eli Smith scored 13 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter an the Capers (3-10) beat the Raiders (8-5) in Cape Elizabeth.

Tim Fredericks added 20 points for Cape Elizabeth.

Bojan Bundovski had 15 points and Matthew Kim 14 for Fryeburg.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 52, GORHAM 33: The Red Riots (11-3) closed the first half on a 20-3 run and defeated the Rams (11-2) in South Portland.

Annie Whitmore had 12 points and 10 steals for the Red Riots. Emma Travis had a game-high 13 points, Destiny Peter contributed nine points and Caleigh Corcoran added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Julia Reed scored 13 points and Zoe Dellinger added 11 for Gorham .

CHEVERUS 48, DEERING 25: Kylie Lamson scored 19 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the visiting Stags (9-4) past the Rams (1-12) at Portland.

Abby Kelly added 11 points for Cheverus, which led 15-3 after the first quarter and 29-8 at halftime.

Xelestina Beverage led Deering with nine points.

GREELY 48, FALMOUTH 20: Molly Partridge scored 12 points as the Rangers (6-7) beat the Navigators (1-13) in Falmouth.

Hannah Hussey added 11 points for Greely.

Siobhan Nielsen had 15 points for Falmouth.

GIRLS HOCKEY

EDWARD LITTLE/LEAVITT/POLAND/MONMOUTH 4, FALMOUTH/SCARBOROUGH 1: Leksi Langevin scored twice as the Red Hornets (8-4-2) beat Falmouth/Scarborough (5-9) at Falmouth Family Ice Center.

Avery Cologna had a goal and two assists for the Red Hornets, and Adeline Langan also scored. Hope Melevsky scored for Falmouth/Scarborough.

Red Hornets goalie Paige Fecteau made 15 saves, and Tessa Woodbury stopped 34 shots.

BREWER/BANGOR/HAMPDEN/HERMON/JOHN BAPST/OLD TOWN/ORONO 3, GORHAM/BONNY EAGLE/MASSABESIC/FRYEBURG/LAKE REGION/WESTBROOK 1: Delaney Carr scored early in the game, then in the first minute of the second period, and Brewer (6-7-2) went on to defeat Gorham (6-7-1) at the Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer

Carlin Galligan answered for Gorham in the first minute of the third period, her ninth goal of the season, before Bella Saucier beat the final buzzer with a shot just inside the far post to make it 3-1.

