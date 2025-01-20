I was dismayed by the use of the word “choking” in the Jan. 9 Press Herald story “Domestic violence survivors protest Maine lawmaker’s reelection.”

Choking is accidental: the throat is accidentally obstructed by something (a piece of food, for example) that limits the passage of air to the lungs. Strangling, however, is deliberate: someone constricts the neck of another person to cut off air supply.

Rep. Lucas Lanigan, R-Sanford, is not accused of “choking” his wife; he is accused of deliberately strangling her.

Deborah Gould

Brunswick

