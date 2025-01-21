Maine Medical Center Portland has hired a leader at University of California Health system hospitals as its new chief operating officer, MaineHealth announced Tuesday.
Matthew Wolden currently serves as the interim chief operating officer of the St. Mary’s and Saint Francis hospitals in San Francisco, following leadership positions at Stanford Health Care and New York-Presbyterian, MaineHealth said.
“He will be responsible for helping drive operational excellence, effective planning, execution and performance at MHMMC Portland,” MaineHealth said in a written statement.
Wolden earned a bachelor of science in health ecology from the University of Nevada, where he later earned a masters of public health, MaineHealth said.
