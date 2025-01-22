The Chocolate Church Arts Center is thrilled to announce its winter youth art program, Young Storytellers, taking place from Feb. 17-21. This exciting, week-long workshop invites kids aged 8-12 to step into a world of imagination and creativity, transforming the CCAC into a vibrant art lab filled with endless possibilities.

Under the guidance of CCAC Art Director Jeremy Eaton, participants will dream up and design their own artistic creations, choosing between costumes, books or dioramas. Through hands-on exploration, young artist storytellers will bring their ideas to life, crafting imaginative worlds filled with unique characters, magical settings and captivating stories.

“I designed Young Storytellers because I think it’s important to provide a relaxed, supportive environment where children can express themselves freely and develop their artistic skills,” said Eaton, who has been leading the Art Lab since July 2024. “I learn and grow in spaces like this, so I wanted to make sure this could provide individualized learning and mentorship.”

The program is a pilot for a new wave of youth-based, multidisciplinary programs being launched in 2025 at the Chocolate Church Arts Center, including a lantern-making workshop in conjunction with the Main Street Bath/Chocolate Church Lantern Parade on Feb. 22, theater for young audiences and a summer multi-arts program in July. In 2021, I started a experimental youth arts program in western Massachusetts called the UnNameable Children’s Project. Programs like this are an attempt to house this work here at the CCAC.

Given the pilot nature of this project and out of a desire to ensure each child receives personalized attention, we are limiting the size to only seven participants. This also allows participants to have their own, individually tailored experience whether they want to design a dazzling costume, illustrate a fantastical book, build an enchanting diorama or build a puppet. We will grow and expand these programs over time, so no one need to worry about missing out if it fills up.

Our Young Storytellers program offers kids the opportunity to dive into a rigorous artistic exploration while having fun and making new collaborations and connections. The program runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the week of Feb. 17. There are tuition subsidies available as well for those for whom this is cost-prohibitive. We at the CCAC believe these experiences are formative and everyone should have access.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at The Chocolate Church Arts Center.

