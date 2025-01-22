A Gray man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to bring a gun with him to a day care in Gorham.

Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place and Gray-New Gloucester schools were placed under lockdown as police negotiated with the suspect for about two hours Wednesday morning, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified the man as 29-year-old Landen Rankin, of Gray. Gorham police were searching for him and notified the sheriff’s office, who dispatched to his home at 127 Shaker Road Lot 5 in Gray around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said they learned Rankin could be leaving and found him with his vehicle running in his driveway when they arrived. Rankin retreated back inside and refused to come out, resulting in a standoff with police, the emergency services unit, the crisis negotiations unit and the drone team, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rankin left his home around 11:15 a.m., when he was taken into custody and brought to the Cumberland County Jail. It was not immediately clear what charges he is facing.

Copy the Story Link