Reese Darling scored 18 points and Rebekah Plummer added 15 as Morse beat visiting Wiscasset 70-11 Wednesday night in girls basketball.

Morse (7-8) outscored Wiscasset 26-0 in the fourth quarter.

Michelle Farrin had five points for Wiscasset (1-10)

BOYS BASKETBALL

OAK HILL 60, BOOTHBAY 47: Eli Desmond the Raiders (4-11) as they pulled away from the Seahawks (4-11) in the second quarter in Wales.

Desmond hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Oak Hill outscore Boothbay 22-7 in the second and build a 33-19 halftime advantage.

Desmond finished with 23 points. Braden New added 12, including 7-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line, and Braden Dubuc scored nine points.

Boothbay’s Tyson French also had 23 points.

