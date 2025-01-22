Reese Darling scored 18 points and Rebekah Plummer added 15 as Morse beat visiting Wiscasset 70-11 Wednesday night in girls basketball.

Morse (7-8) outscored Wiscasset 26-0 in the fourth quarter.

Michelle Farrin had five points for Wiscasset (1-10)

BOYS BASKETBALL

OAK HILL 60, BOOTHBAY 47: Eli Desmond the Raiders (4-11) as they pulled away from the Seahawks (4-11) in the second quarter in Wales.

Desmond hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to help Oak Hill outscore Boothbay 22-7 in the second and build a 33-19 halftime advantage.

Desmond finished with 23 points. Braden New added 12, including 7-of-7 shooting at the free-throw line, and Braden Dubuc scored nine points.

Boothbay’s Tyson French also had 23 points.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

Related Stories
Latest Articles