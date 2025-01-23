Before the temperatures dropped and recent winter snow blanketed the Midcoast, the Bath Area Family YMCA received a significant clothing donation from a local car dealership.

Bath Subaru donated 144 pairs of new shoes and socks to the Bath Area YMCA. The donation is part of the 2025 Subaru Loves to Help initiative, which is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that manufactures coats and shoes for children in need.

“As temperatures drop, keeping children warm and confident becomes challenging for many families,” said Staci Beal, Bath YMCA chief philanthropy officer. “We’re glad to have a partner in Bath Subaru to help us support kids in our community with these critical needs.”

According to Bath YMCA Communications and Marketing Director Andrew Francis, Bath Subaru made the delivery on Jan. 15. As of Jan. 21, Bath YMCA was still distributing socks and shoes to families in need at the community center’s handout kiosk. However, it was about to run out of the recent donations.

