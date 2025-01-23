James Banks III, who helped the Maine Celtics reach the NBA G League finals last season, is returning to the team.

The team announced Thursday that Banks, who played 44 games for Maine last season, will fill the open roster spot vacated by Dmytro Skapintsev, whose rights were traded to Rip City last week.

Banks has been playing in Greece.

Last season, he averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots per game. He has played 128 G League games in his career with Maine, Texas and Birmingham.

Copy the Story Link