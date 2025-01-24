The Westchester Knicks took the lead for good with a 16-0 run in the third quarter, then pulled away with a 17-5 surge in the fourth that secured a 123-109 win over the Maine Celtics in an NBA G League game Friday night in White Plains, New York.

JD Davison paced Maine with 26 points. Jay Scrubb scored 20 points off the bench, and Drew Peterson scored 14.

Westchester’s Jacob Toppin finished with 31 points. Moses Brown had 28 points and 18 rebounds, and Tyler Kolek contributed 16 points and 12 assists.

