I listened to a recent interview with Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau in which he said “nothing was off the table” regarding how the Legislature would deal with the budget shortfall Maine is facing. I’m wondering if that means a vote to rescind the 62% pay raise the Maine Legislature gave itself was, in fact, “on the table.”

Before Augusta dives even deeper into the pockets of Mainers it would be nice to see the slightest bit of empathy from those serving in Augusta. Giving back their pay raise would show their willingness to lead by example, because taking from us while giving to themselves is a very bad look.

Maine has the oldest population in the country (translation: those living on limited/fixed incomes), already carries one of the highest tax burdens (Maine ranks fourth in the country for highest overall tax burden), and we pay more for energy/utilities than most Americans (only four other states pay more for electricity than Maine).

For Augusta to leave the door open to increasing taxes and fees and/or the creation of new ones is absolutely unconscionable.

Scott Eccleston

Old Orchard Beach

