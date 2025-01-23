On Jan. 20, 2025, our nation inaugurated Donald Trump as president. For most Americans, those who remember his first presidency, we are bracing ourselves for the disasters we experienced in his first four years.

These will be disasters of his own making, as his pattern of reckless management of people is well known. Like the fires in LA or the increasing incidents of hurricanes in Florida, these are not natural. These events are created by the heating of our nation to freakish levels. Stoked by the flames of disinformation, much of it coming from Trump’s capacity to lie and supported by news organizations that want to sell ads at any cost, enough of our nation bought his story to give him the required Electoral College votes.

In 2016, Trump won, too. In 2020, he lost and incited a riot. In 2024, he eked out the necessary Electoral College votes. What did Democrats do? They are making the peaceful transfer of power possible.

Our democracy has thus far been the loser with Republican control. Of the 11 recessions in the modern (post-World War II) era, 10 have occurred under Republican presidents. Republican presidents often inherit strong economies and leave their successors significantly weaker ones. However, our institutions are designed to withstand the hubris of men, from kings to clowns. We will persevere.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

