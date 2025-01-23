The Maine Mariners named Wyllum Deveaux the third captain in team history on Thursday.

Deveaux, a 24-year-old forward, signed with the Mariners prior to the 2023-24 season and played in 46 games, finishing with 13 goals and 11 assists as a rookie.

Deveaux has played in 30 games this season. He has six goals and four assists.

“This is a guy I signed 16 months ago, essentially on a tryout with no intention of having him on our roster,” said Mariners coach and general manager Terrence Wallin said in a statement. “He worked his way into our lineup, has the earned the respect of every single guy in the room. He’s good in the community, he stands up for teammates, he cares about the logo, he cares about the town, so it’s my extreme privilege to name Wyllum Deveaux our next captain.”

Maine also announced defensemen Justin Bean and Zach Massicotte have been named alternate captains alongside forward Sebastian Vidmar.

Copy the Story Link