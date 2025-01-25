WINDHAM—When they’re playing as a team, the Cheverus boys are tough to beat.

Friday evening, the Stags put forth their best team effort of the year, from the starters to a couple of huge contributors off the bench, in earning a critical late-season victory.

Over the host Windham Eagles, the reigning Class AA state champions.

Four weeks removed from a close home loss to the Eagles and four days after letting a sure win slip away at Deering, Cheverus closed the first quarter on an 8-0 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-point shots from senior standout Leo McNabb, and capped by a putback from junior Jameson Fitzpatrick, to lead, 15-13, after eight minutes.

There would be little separation in the second period either, as Windham went back in front by five, but the Stags roared back to tie it, 27-27, on a late layup from McNabb.

The third quarter was more of the same, as a free throw from junior AJ Moody put the Eagles up by five again, but Cheverus brought senior super sub Aaron Goodman off the bench and his 3-pointer ignited a surge.

Goodman set up McNabb for a layup to put the Stags in front to stay, then a 3-ball from senior Sammy Nzeyiman made it 44-40 Stags heading for the final stanza.

There, Goodman knocked down back-to-back 3s to break it open and Cheverus gradually pulled away to prevail in shockingly emphatic fashion, 66-51.

Fitzpatrick led all players with 19 points, McNabb added 15 and the Stags improved to 11-3, dropping Windham to 12-3 in the process.

“That was a great team win,” said Cheverus coach Richie Ashley. “We’ve had individuals carry us before, but this one was a team win. We executed about as well as we could and we had even scoring tonight, which is great.”

Heavyweight bout

The Eagles and Stags are well aware of the other this winter.

Cheverus began the season by downing visiting Deering in overtime (66-60), host Bonny Eagle (69-35) and Portland (46-38), visiting South Portland (66-44) and visiting Bangor (79-51) before falling at home to Windham. The Stags then beat visiting Massabesic (77-36), host Edward Little (58-43) and visiting Gorham (68-40). After a 61-49 home loss to Thornton Academy, Cheverus won at Sanford (83-68) and at home against Oxford Hills (70-45). Monday, the Stags let a late lead slip away and dropped a tough one at Deering, 65-62.

“We had to wipe the board clean,” said Fitzpatrick. “We came in the next day and worked hard and had good energy.”

“The guys bounced back,” Ashley said. “They were resilient. They had some good practices, some soul searching. All the credit to them. These guys are also coming off finals. At Cheverus, those are two-hour exams. When I was playing (at Cheverus), the games after finals were some of the worst games in my life.”

Windham, meanwhile, started by beating Lewiston (85-54), then downed Gorham in a state game rematch (75-67) and defeated Edward Little (78-56), Portland (56-49), Cheverus, Oxford Hills (75-55), Gorham (78-48) and Bangor (68-38) before falling from the unbeaten ranks with a 55-54 home loss to South Portland. The Eagles bounced back by downing Marshwood (68-62) and Scarborough (73-70), then rallied from 15-points down in the fourth quarter to shock Falmouth, 75-72. After an 81-65 win over Bangor, Windham was stunned Tuesday at Oxford Hills (70-65).

Two days after Christmas, Cheverus hosted Windham and the Eagles held on for a 59-55 victory to stay undefeated at that juncture of the season. McNabb had a game-high 23 points, but it wasn’t enough, as junior Tyrie James led a balanced Windham attack with 15 points.

Unfortunately for the Eagles, James wasn’t available for this one, as he’s sidelined with a lower leg injury with his timetable for a return in doubt.

Friday, in front of a partisan packed house, Windham hoped to overcome James’ absence and beat the Stags for the fourth straight time, but instead, Cheverus rose to the occasion.

Fitzpatrick hinted at a big game to come by taking a pass from sophomore Nicola Plalum and making a layup 18 seconds in to open the scoring.

Eagles senior Creighty Dickson then began a first period onslaught by making a layup.

After Fitzpatrick finished a feed from senior Shema Rwaganje and made a layup, senior Conor Janvrin set up Dickson for a layup.

After Plalum sank a free throw, Dickson drove for a layup, then he buried a 3 and and took a no-look pass from Janvrin and converted a reverse layup for an 11-5 advantage with the first period not even half complete.

Out of a timeout, Cheverus got a layup from Nzeyimana before Windham’s first non-Dickson points came courtesy senior Braycen Freese, on a layup from Janvrin.

The Stags then closed the frame in style, as McNabb buried a 3-ball from the corner for his first points, before hitting another 3 to tie it.

Fitzpatrick then put home his own miss for a 15-13 Cheverus advantage heading to the second period.

Janvrin made two free throws to start the new frame and end the Stags’ run, but McNabb countered with a layup after a steal.

A Freese 3 put the Eagles in front, but McNabb set up Plalum for a layup to swing momentum back in Cheverus’ favor.

Windham then showed off its quick strike ability, scoring six points in less than a minute, as first Moody sank a 3, then senior Joseph Blige converted an old-fashioned three-point play (putback, foul and free throw) for a five-point advantage.

Back came the Stags, as sophomore AJ Lauture, another key reserve on the night, buried a 3 and Fitzpatrick added a free throw to cut the deficit to one.

After Dickson answered with two foul shots, his first points since the first quarter, McNabb fed Fitzpatrick for a layup.

With 39 seconds to go before the break, sophomore Colin Janvrin made a free throw for the Eagles, but 15 seconds later, McNabb drove for a layup to make it anyone’s game at the break, 27-27.

Dickson had 13 points to lead Windham, while McNabb paced Cheverus with 10 points.

Play heated up in the third quarter.

Colin Janvrin began the second half with a 3-pointer and after McNabb countered with a layup, Freese hit a jumper and Moody added a runner in the lane for a 34-29 Eagles’ advantage.

Rwaganje hit a jump shot for the visitors, but in transition, Conor Janvrin found Colin Janvrin for a 3 and a six-point lead.

That would be Windham’s highwater mark.

After Plalum hit a layup, Moody made a free throw, but a 3-ball from Rwaganje set the stage for Goodman to first make his presence felt.

With 2:19 left in the frame, McNabb set up Goodman for a 3-point shot from the left corner that was so perfect, the net barely flickered as the ball went through for a 39-38 Cheverus lead.

“As a shooter, if you see the first one go in, the rim gets a little bit bigger,” Goodman said.

Windham went back in front one final time on a leaner from Conor Janvrin, but Goodman found McNabb for a reverse layup, then with 21 seconds left, Nzeyimana’s 3 allowed the Stags to take a 44-40 advantage to the fourth period.

Most on hand expected the Eagles would take Cheverus to the final horn, but instead, the Stags gradually pulled away in the final stanza.

First, Goodman set up Fitzpatrick for a reverse layup.

With 6;55 to play, McNabb found Goodman for another long 3 that found nothing but net, stretching the lead to 49-40, forcing Windham coach Chad Pulkkinen to call timeout.

It didn’t help, as with 5;40 to go, McNabb passed to an open Goodman in the right corner and Goodman’s 3 again tickled the twine to stretch the lead to a dozen.

“I just stay ready,” Goodman said. “I never know what will happen. Leo set me up with great passes. Credit to him. My job was to just put them in. It’s about taking timely shots. Making shots in a game like this, it’s awesome. It was a great atmosphere.”

“I got really excited for (Aaron),” said Fitzpatrick. “I’ve known him forever and it’s great to see him perform.”

“(Aaron) played great,” Ashley added. “He’s a senior and he’s one of those kids we trust. He got minutes tonight and he capitalized.”

Moody tried to spark a rally with two free throws, but Fitzpatrick put home a miss, then he scored on a reverse layup to make it 56-42 with 3:11 to play.

Freese got a point back at the line, but Cheverus broke the press and Nzeyimana fed Fitzpatrick for a layup.

With 2:16 left, Freese gave the Eagles a faint pulse, but Nzeyimana hit two free throws, then Rwaganje made two more to end all doubt.

After Dickson and Fitzpatrick traded free throws, Rwaganje hit another.

In the final minute, Dickson made two foul shots and Moody made a layup for Windham, while McNabb and Fitzpatrick each sank one free throw to slam the door and the Stags were able to celebrate a 66-51 victory.

“Going back to last year, all three of the games (against Windham) were close and I felt like they could have gone either way,” said Goodman. “Coming up here, I feel like we had a lot more focus as a team from the guys who didn’t play to the guys who played every minute. We all bought in and we played as a team. Everyone contributed to a great team win.”

“I thought our zone held them a little bit,” said Ashley. “We did a really good job for the first time since we put it in. We were able to get them off the 3-point line and try to contain them as much as we could. They’re without one of their best players. We came up here and took care of business, but if we hopefully play them again, they’ll be different.”

Fitzpatrick had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

“I take a lot of pride in hard work,” said Fitzpatrick. “It’s all about energy every single night.”

McNabb added 15 points and a game-high eight assists.

Goodman scored nine points and had a pair of assists in his limited, but impactful time on the floor.

Rwaganje tallied eight points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Nzeyimana had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals.

Plalum added five points and Lauture had three (to go with five rebounds).

The Stags enjoyed a 33-21 advantage on the glass, made 10-of-16 free throws and only committed nine turnovers.

For Windham, Dickson led the way with 16 points (but he didn’t produce a field goal after his initial flurry). He also had six rebounds and four assists.

Freese scored 11 points before fouling out. Moody had 10 points, Colin Janvrin seven (to go with four rebounds), Conor Janvrin four (as well as seven assists and four rebounds) and Blige three.

The Eagles gave the ball away 10 times and hit 11-of-16 foul shots.

Two weeks left

The regular season is winding down and both squads have several pivotal games to come.

Windham (which is still ranked first in the Class AA North Heal Points standings) is home versus Lewiston Tuesday, then welcomes Scarborough next Friday before closing at home versus Deering Feb. 6.

Cheverus (ranked second in Class AA North) has key tilts at Scarborough and South Portland next week. After playing at Lewiston, the Stags finish at home versus Portland.

“This says we’re really focused, but we need to keep coming out with energy to continue to win,” said Fitzpatrick.

“This gives us confidence, but it’s right back to the drawing board,” Goodman said. “We have two really good teams next week away. We’ll get ready and take it one game at a time. Scarborough’s next and we need to beat them.”

“It’s a feel-good thing now, but we still have a lot of work to do,” added Ashley. “(The guys are) fighters and that’s all I can ask for. We have two big ones next week. We have to get ready for Scarborough and SoPo.”

BOX SCORE

Cheverus 66 Windham 51

C- 15 12 17 22- 66

W- 13 14 13 11- 51

C- Fitzpatrick 8-3-19, McNabb 6-1-15, Goodman 3-0-9, Rwaganje 2-3-8, Nzeyimana 2-2-7, Plalum 2-1-5, Lauture 1-0-3

W- Dickson 5-5-16, Freese 4-1-11, Moody 3-3-10, Colin Janvrin 2-1-7, Conor Janvrin 2-0-4, Blige 1-1-3

3-pointers:

C (8) Goodman 3, McNabb 2, Lauture, Nzeyimana, Rwaganje

W (6) Freese 2, Dickson, Colin Janvrin, Moody

Turnovers:

C- 9

W- 10

Free throws

C: 10-16

W: 11-16

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net.

