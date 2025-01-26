GORHAM – Elizabeth “Betty” A. Pearson, 90, a long-time resident of Scarborough, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Scarborough’s Gosnell House.
Born in Teaneck, N.J. on March 11, 1934, Betty, with her brother Robert Olsen, and parents Olaf and Helen (Clapper) Olsen, moved to Maine in 1948 and established the landmark Olsen Cabins on Pine Point Road.
Betty graduated from Scarborough High School in 1952, where during her years there, she met Harry Pearson and their lifelong love story began, eventually marrying on May 16, 1953. After graduating high school, Betty attended courses in education at Gorham State College while being a mother and waitressing at Valley’s Restaurant in Portland. She later started her career with the Scarborough School Department in 1970 where she was a high school secretary for over 25 years. After retirement, she could still be found in various classrooms enjoying substitute teaching.
Betty and Harry were avid round and square dancers, belonging to several clubs and participating in numerous events throughout New England. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, camping and playing board games. She could also be found reading a good book and walking the shore of Pine Point Beach. For decades she and Harry attended Scarborough sports events of any kind, always happily cheering on their home team.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Harry E. Pearson.
Survivors include her brother, Robert Olsen and sister-in-law, Joni Olsen; daughter, Jennifer Finlay, son, Eric Pearson and daughter-in-law, Laurel Pearson; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
A burial will be held at a later date at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery on Old Blue Point Road.
Condolences may be expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Hospice of Southern Maine
390 U.S. Route One,
Scarborough, ME 04074,
or given online at
