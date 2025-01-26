PORTLAND – Henry N. Milburn, a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished member of the Maine community, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, at the age of 86.

Though born in Baltimore, Md., Henry proudly considered himself a Mainer. Henry was a graduate of the University of New Hampshire and Florida State University. His life was defined by dedication, integrity, and a quiet passion for the things and people he loved, foremost among whom was his wife and love of his life, Barbara (Blood), with whom he shared 65 years of steadfast partnership, love, and devotion. Together they built a family grounded in love and joy, raising three children, Jeff (Janice Baserga and Jennifer Reck), John (Laurie Fisher), and Jennifer Flaxman (Paul), who inherited his kindness, work ethic, and love of family.

Henry’s legacy extends to his grandchildren, Drew Milburn, Forrest Milburn (Neera Thavornvanit), Trevor Flaxman (Maddie Girardi), Emma Flaxman, Maddy Milburn, Tily Milburn, Colby Harvey, Carter Harvey, Brooke Harvey, Daphne te Boekhorst, and Stephanie te Boekhorst. Each of them was a source of immense pride and joy, and he delighted in their successes, adventures, and shared moments.

Henry had a way of making those around him smile. Whether with a clever remark or a warm, knowing wink, he left everyone feeling special and seen.

Henry dedicated his career to public service as the youngest appointed Chief US Federal Probation Officer for the state of Maine, where his steadfast commitment to justice and compassion for others left an enduring impact on countless lives. Outside of his professional life, he had many passions.

He was an avid car enthusiast whose collections and knowledge inspired many. His love of collecting extended to carriages and farm equipment, and he had several barns full of each across the years. As antiques enthusiasts, Henry’s and Barbara’s keen eye and appreciation for history allowed them to preserve and celebrate the treasures of the past, including saving and moving a 1790s home from Portland to Falmouth in 1971. Henry was also involved with the Greater Portland Landmarks, Portland Rotary Club, Maine Obsolete Auto League (MOAL), Rines Forest Committee, Maine Antique Dealers, and Maine Carriage Days, among others — positions that reflect his deep connection to tradition and his community.

In their spare time, Henry and Barbara embraced life as “gentle farmers” and keepers of history, finding joy and purpose in the land and in nurturing a variety of animals at their cherished home of 38 years in Cumberland. Upon their move to Portland in 2019, they enjoyed the vibrancy of their West End neighborhood and loved walking to restaurants and attending cultural events across the city. Henry approached each role and move with the same diligence and care he applied to everything, treasuring the simple joys of the outdoors and of the city around him.

Henry’s circle of love extended to his sisters, Susan Meffert and Elizabeth Stevens; his brother-in-law, Richard Blood; and his many nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a man of quiet strength, enduring generosity, patience, and boundless love for his family and friends.

A private celebration of Henry’s life will be held at a later date.

Henry will be deeply missed but forever cherished by all who knew him. His life was a testament to the values of compassion, dedication, and love, leaving a legacy that will endure for generations.

To express condolences, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.

