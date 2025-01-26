It’s weird being a woman in America sometimes. Politicians keep using the concept of our safety and protection as a bludgeon against minorities while actively ignoring actual dangers. Take the anti-immigration Laken Riley Act, which has recently managed to pass the House and Senate and will probably go on to be signed by President Trump. It’s named after a Georgia nursing student who was raped and murdered.

What happened to Laken Riley was a horrific tragedy, nobody is arguing that. But what the bill does is mandate that undocumented immigrants — and even, in some cases, legal immigrants — be detained and held in jail if they are arrested for shoplifting or some other low-level theft offenses. Not convicted in a court of law, just arrested. This gives even a random small-town cop on his first day on the job the power to throw people into deportation proceedings.

The bill also allows state attorneys general to sue the federal government and its agencies for not deporting people fast enough, taking power that the Constitution gives to the federal government and handing it to states. It even gives states the power to sue the State Department to block visas being issued to countries that don’t take back enough deportees for the state’s liking.

The Laken Riley Act won’t do anything to protect women. What it does is disregard the constitutional right of due process. If you think that mandatory detention on American soil based on one officer’s decision to make an arrest is OK because of the immigration status of the accused, please think what could happen in the future. With this law as a precedent, any group of people is vulnerable to having their rights to due process taken away.

Or look at Trump’s anti-trans executive order, titled ridiculously and excessively “DEFENDING WOMEN FROM GENDER IDEOLOGY EXTREMISM AND RESTORING BIOLOGICAL TRUTH TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.” In the name of “protecting” cisgender women like me, it attacks transgender women like my wife. It prevents taxpayer funds from being used to pay for any gender-related health care, indicates that the federal government will only recognize two sexes as assigned at birth and unchangeable and bans diversity programs in federal agencies.

The executive order defines “female” as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.” First of all, all fetuses are female at the time of conception and don’t develop into “male” (or intersex) until the second month of development, so I’d recommend the government go back to biology class. Second of all, while I certainly have two ovaries producing “the large reproductive cell” and all the traditional kit and tackle that goes with them, boiling down my womanhood to my eggs is just stupid and offensive. The presence of my reproductive cells in no way captures all the essence of my femininity. I’m a woman regardless of what my eggs are doing, whether or not the government agrees.

Advertisement

Transgender people living their lives publicly is not a threat to me or any other woman. I share a bathroom with a transgender woman every day of my life and the most dangerous thing that’s ever happened because of it is she moved the nearly identical bottles of shampoo and conditioner around and I washed my hair in the reverse order.

You know what the real threat to women is? Men. Specifically, boyfriends, husbands and other intimate partners of women. According to the Violence Policy Center’s analysis of FBI homicide data, 87% of female murder victims knew their attacker and 60% of those victims were current or former intimate partners. Nationwide, for homicides in which the weapon used could be identified, 66% of female victims were shot and killed with a gun.

What happened to Laken Riley — assault and murder by a stranger — was horrible, but also a statistical anomaly. If the federal government really wanted to protect women, it would be encouraging us all to be lesbians and pushing for gun control. The second Trump administration is clearly going in the opposite direction. It doesn’t want to protect, save or help women. It wants to enact a national crackdown on minorities and is using women — us, me — as an excuse to do it. No, thank you. If I ever get murdered, do not use my memory as an excuse to hurt innocent people.

I know we’re supposed to be in a post-truth, alternative facts world, but study after study shows that immigrants commit crimes at lower rates that native-born Americans, and data shows that domestic violence — underreported, under-prosecuted — is the biggest violent threat to American women. No matter how many scary stories you see on social media, this remains true.

Copy the Story Link