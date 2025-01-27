A bill being proposed by the Maine Department of Corrections would allow teens accused of serious crimes to remain in custody with their peers past their 18th birthday.

Current Maine law requires juveniles who are being tried as adults to move to an adult jail when they turn 18, even if they are appealing the adult charges. But LD 42 would let the department ask the court to keep the teen at the state’s only juvenile detention facility, Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, until their appeal process is complete — at least until they turn 21.

The Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard testimony on the bill at a hearing Monday.

Rep. Sue Salisbury, D-Westbrook, said in a phone interview last week that the department brought this bill to her with hopes of meeting the needs of juveniles currently in custody.

She said while the department is the only entity that can submit such a request to the courts, the process would be collaborative.

“In my impression of the process and how this works, they work together. This is a team effort,” Salisbury said.

The proposal would also allow the Department of Corrections to rescind its request at any time and send the teen to adult jail.

“In any situation, the department needs to make sure that they’re doing what’s best for that juvenile, as well as the other juveniles that are currently in their custody,” Salisbury said. “So, if there’s ever a concern about the safety for staff or other residents of the facility, then they have to take the appropriate action.”

Christine Thibeault, the associate commissioner for the Department of Corrections’ juvenile services, told the committee Monday that only teens under this category who pose no risk to their peers could stay at Long Creek, so they can keep receiving behavioral health services and programming, such as taking Southern Maine Community College Classes.

“If a youth was particularly disruptive, by default, they would go to the county jail,” Thibeault said during the hearing. “But if DOC felt that that youth was engaged in treatment, was pro-social, not disruptive to the rest of the residents, we could request that they remain at Long Creek.”

While the new law would only apply to a small number of residents who are facing adult charges, Thibeault said it would benefit their well-being, especially if they have particular behavioral or mental health needs.

Jeremy Pratt, who is the president of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, submitted testimony to the committee in support of the bill, saying it would ensure the juvenile isn’t moved from Long Creek to an adult facility, and potentially back again, while their case is being “bound over” from juvenile to adult court.

“The flexibility offered by LD 42 would allow for a juvenile to be placed in the best environment for that particular juvenile while the juvenile’s appeal of their bind-over order is pending,” Pratt wrote.

Juvenile defense attorney Sharon Craig said while the bill would be a positive change by keeping the teen from adult jail as long as possible, it should also state that the juvenile and their attorney can submit the request themselves, not necessarily through the Department of Corrections.

The department’s ability to rescind its request to keep the teen at Long Creek is also unfair, she said, because at that point, the decision to allow the teen to stay at Long Creek would have already been litigated.

The bill also doesn’t spell out the reasons why the department could rescind its request, something Craig said should be added.

“There should be a hearing on whether the order is going to be rescinded,” Craig said in a phone interview last week. “The juvenile should be able to litigate that.”

Salisbury didn’t know whether the juvenile would be able to appeal the department’s rescission.

Craig said it’s important that the young adult to stay in the juvenile facility for as long as possible because even when they turn 18, they’re still children and “haven’t really been out in the world as adults.”

So, being sent to live in custody among other adults with criminal histories could have a negative influence on them, she said.

