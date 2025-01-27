LEWISTON — Authorities said Monday they had not yet identified the human remains discovered in a bog Saturday afternoon. They provided no other information about the discovery.

“We are not going to go into those details,” said Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for Maine’s Department of Public Safety. “The goal right now is to identify this individual so next of kin can be notified. As for timeline on the positive ID I honestly don’t know. It varies per situation whether DNA will be needed, etc.” The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is pretty busy, so it will depend on their schedule, she said.

A resident came across the remains in the Garcelon Bog at the end of Russell Street and contacted authorities, according to a statement released Sunday by the Maine State Police.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for examination and identification. According to the statement, state police believe the remains were in the bog for an extended period of time and that there was no danger to the public.

