KEVIN HART

Comic Kevin Hart’s new tour is called Acting My Age. You can let him crack you up on March 15 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

Hart is an Emmy- and Grammy-nominated comedian and entertainer who has appeared in films like “Soul Plane” and “Ride Along.”

Hart is also the recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Tickets for Hart’s show range from $79-$129. Grab yours at crossarenaportland.com.

BATTER UP!

The 2025 season for the Portland Sea Dogs kicks off in Philadelphia against the Reading Fightin’ Phils on April 4.

The first home game of the season is on April 8 with a series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, with games every day through April 13.

The regular season runs through Sept. 14, but it’s never too early in the year to keep your fingers and bats crossed for a playoff berth.

Tickets are on sale now for the entire season. For the best selection, get out of the on-deck circle and slide into some tickets. They’ll cost you between $12-$22 at milb.com/portland.

RETRO ROCK IN BANGOR

It’s a nice day to… start again! It’s also a nice day to get tickets to see 1980s icons Billy Idol with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts in Bangor on Aug. 26.

Idol’s hits include “White Wedding (Part 1),” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Dancing With Myself” and his cover of the Tommy James and the Shondells tune “Mony Mony.”

American singer and guitarist Jett co-founded the rock band The Runaways in the ’70s.

In 1981, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts released the album “I Love Rock ‘n Roll.” The title track is a cover of a song written by Jake Hooker and Alan Merrill that was originally recorded by British band The Arrows. Jett’s version made it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Other notable Jett tunes include “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and “Bad Reputation.”

Jett, like Idol, also made waves with a Tommy James and the Shondells song; in her case “Crimson and Clover.”

The show will be outside at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Tickets are on sale now for $43-$241. Get them at waterfrontconcerts.com.

