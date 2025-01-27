Stories Aloud/Allowed

2 p.m. Saturday. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, $5 suggested donation. maineirish.com.

If you’re a fan of the art of storytelling, head to the Maine Irish Heritage Center for Stories Aloud/Allowed, which features storytellers Mikhu Paul, Cathy Furness and Khadija El Barkaoui, all fascinating women with diverse backgrounds and compelling tales to tell. Attendees will have the chance to sign up and share a 5- to 10-minute story during an open mic session.

Tap Tap Jazz

1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 1 and 4 p.m. Feb. 8. Lopez Theater at Maine State Ballet, 348 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth, $21-$29, mainestateballet.org.

Maine State Ballet’s Tap Tap Jazz performances are packed with Broadway-style songs and dance numbers. You’ll be dazzled by the dance company members, along with up-and-coming jazz dance students. Many of the ballet company’s dancers have gone on to perform in major ballet companies, Broadway shows and even the Rockettes.

Lost & Found Market

Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson’s Point, Portland, free, $6 for early bird entrance at 11 a.m. lostandfoundmaine.com.

Let your quest for all things vintage lead you to the Lost & Found Market, where you’ll find dozens of vendors peddling vintage clothing, home goods, vinyl, antiques, glassware, accessories and much more. There will also be booths for tintype photography, custom chain-stitching and portrait photos. Sip while you stroll around by visiting the Brick South bar and nosh on fare from local food trucks.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Jeeyoon Kim

3 p.m. Sunday. Sanford Performing Arts Center, 100 Alumni Blvd., $25-$35. sanfordpac.org.

Classical concert pianist Jeeyoon Kim, who’s been playing piano since the age of 4, is known for blending poetry and photographs in her performances. Her newest show is called 시음 /si-úm/ and audience members can see the unique way Kim blends her poems, black and white images, and piano music. Kim also hosts the podcast “Journey Through Classical Piano” and wrote a book called “Whenever You’re Ready.”

Copy the Story Link