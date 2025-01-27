Drew Pound scored 15 points as the Freeport boys basketball defended its home court against Greely on Friday, winning a defensive battle 38-32. Freeport held Greely to 14 second-half points.

The Falcons (4-11) currently hold the ninth seed in Class A South Heal point standings; the Rangers (9-6) are in third.

Greely’s Kade Ippolito matched Pound with 15 points.

TELSTAR 70, RICHMOND 60: The Rebels (9-4) pulled away from the Bobcats (7-6) in the second half of the Class D South matchup in Bethel on Friday.

Telstar’s Cooper Morgan scored a game-high 19 points, and Connor Deprey (three 3-pointers) and Jonathan Marshall added 13 points apiece.

Zander Steele was Richmond’s top scorer with 17 points. Jake Gay finished with 15 and David Edward had 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FREEPORT 40, GREELY 33: Emily Groves scored 10 points, Mari Ambila and Sydney Gelhar each added nine, and the Falcons (9-6) fought off the Rangers (6-8) in Cumberland on Friday.

Avery Bush paced Greely with 12 points.

MT. ARARAT 67, WESTBROOK 54: The Eagles (12-2) made 9 of 10 3-point attempts in the first half, then pulled away from the Blue Blazes (7-7) in the third quarter at Westbrook on Friday.

Cali Pomerleau, Kayleigh Wagg and Avery Beal each finished with three 3-pointers. Pomerleau led the Eagles with 18 points and Wagg added 13.

Westbrook got 21 points from Kylie Young and 15 from Ava Bolden.

RICHMOND 42, TELSTAR 20: Darby Flanagan scored 18 points, and the Bobcats (8-6) beat the Rebels (1-12) in Telstar on Friday.

Olivia Mason added 11 points and Ella Brand had 10 for Richmond.

Cady Campbell, Viv Charette, Addy Kimball and Hayley Smith each scored four points for Telstar.

OAK HILL 63, LISBON 31: Mackenzee Wardwell scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half as the Raiders (3-13) broke open a close game against the Greyhounds (0-16) in Wales on Saturday.

Brennah McElhaney added 10 points for Oak Hill, which trailed 15-10 after one quarter and led 25-21 at halftime.

Hannah Perron paced Lisbon with 20 points.

