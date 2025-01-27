Wiscasset coach Daniel Wall gestures to players during a timeout in their game at Morse on Wednesday night. The Wolverines recently beat Islesboro, 24-21, breaking a 122-game losing streak dating back to December 2016. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

Two weeks after his team snapped a 122-game losing streak, Daniel Wall is no longer coaching the Wiscasset girls basketball team.

Wiscasset Middle High School Athletic Director Brandon Rogers said Monday morning, “We’re just moving forward in a different direction.”

“We just decided to part ways, and we are looking to move forward in a positive direction,” he added.

Wall declined to comment Monday morning when asked why he was no longer coaching the girls basketball team. He added that he will provide a statement by the end of the week.

The Wolverines had lost 122 straight games dating to December 2016. The streak came to a close when Wiscasset beat Islesboro 24-21 earlier this month.

Wiscasset boys basketball coach Jamey Roy will lead the girls team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.

Advertisement

The Wolverines (1-10) have just seven games left on the schedule, including a Monday night game in Waterville against Temple Academy (6-7).

When asked why a coaching change was made so late in the season, Rogers said, “I think that was just the time that we chose, and I think we’re moving forward.”

Rogers added that no specific incident led to a coaching change.

 

This story will be updated.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
times record sports, wiscasset wolverines

Related Stories
Latest Articles