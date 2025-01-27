Two weeks after his team snapped a 122-game losing streak, Daniel Wall is no longer coaching the Wiscasset girls basketball team.
Wiscasset Middle High School Athletic Director Brandon Rogers said Monday morning, “We’re just moving forward in a different direction.”
“We just decided to part ways, and we are looking to move forward in a positive direction,” he added.
Wall declined to comment Monday morning when asked why he was no longer coaching the girls basketball team. He added that he will provide a statement by the end of the week.
The Wolverines had lost 122 straight games dating to December 2016. The streak came to a close when Wiscasset beat Islesboro 24-21 earlier this month.
Wiscasset boys basketball coach Jamey Roy will lead the girls team on an interim basis for the remainder of the season.
The Wolverines (1-10) have just seven games left on the schedule, including a Monday night game in Waterville against Temple Academy (6-7).
When asked why a coaching change was made so late in the season, Rogers said, “I think that was just the time that we chose, and I think we’re moving forward.”
Rogers added that no specific incident led to a coaching change.
This story will be updated.
