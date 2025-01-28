Biddeford Mayor Martin Grohman is inviting members of the Biddeford-Saco community to attend “Mayors’ Night Out” on Feb. 5 to raise funds in support of the Wolterbeek family.

Sgt. Jacob Wolterbeek, an 18-year veteran of the Biddeford Police Department and its most decorated officer, died in a tragic accident in December on his way home from his shift.

Wolterbeek leaves behind his wife, Julie Wolterbeek, and three young children under the age of 5.

Grohman has championed the upcoming “Mayors’ Night Out” event to encourage support for the family.

“Biddeford is a community that shows up for its own,” Grohman said. “Mayors’ Night Out is a testament to the strength and compassion of our community.”

A growing number of local restaurants will participate in Mayors’ Night Out, including Batson River, Brickyard Hollow and Pizza by Alex.

Advertisement

Throughout the night, Mayor Grohman, Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail, and former Biddeford mayors Alan Casavant and Donna Dion will join diners for conversation and connection at participating local restaurants.

Donation links will be available at each restaurant for diners to donate to the Wolterbeek family, and some restaurants will donate a portion of their sales from the event to the Trooper Black Foundation, which has been instrumental in supporting the Wolterbeek family.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the local restaurants and businesses stepping up to support Sgt. Wolterbeek’s family,” Grohman said.

Saco Mayor Jodi MacPhail also expressed her support for the event.

“This was such a great tragedy and our hearts go out to Sgt. Wolterbeek’s family, friends and fellow officers,” MacPhail told the Courier. “To see our communities come together to help support this effort speaks volumes to the support of each other during this time.”

Mayors’ Night Out will take place from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at various participating restaurants in the Biddeford-Saco area.

A full list of restaurants can be found on the event’s social media page. All funds raised will be dedicated to the family.

“This event is about more than fundraising,” Grohman said. “It’s about honoring Jacob’s service and standing by his family in their time of need. I hope to see neighbors, friends and family out for a great cause.”

Copy the Story Link