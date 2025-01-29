Deering senior Evan Legassey, joined by his teammates, celebrates Tuesday after reaching the 1,000-point plateau for his career. Legassey reached the milestone with a free throw in a 52-44 victory at Bonny Eagle.

Legassey, a key contributor since his freshman season and one of the state’s elite 3-point shooters, became the first Ram to reach 1,000 career points since Jon Amabile (Class of 2012).

Glenn McCrum (1990), Mark O’Brien (1990), Jamaal Caterina (2001) and Nik Caner-Medley (2002) are the other players to reach the milestone in their Deering career.

