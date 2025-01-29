The Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown has sent ripples across Midcoast and Southern Maine school districts.

In response to parents’ concerns about potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and investigations at schools, the Topsham-area and Bath-area school districts are updating their guidelines on how they’ll handle immigration officials who come onto school grounds.

The move from the two Midcoast school districts comes after Brunswick and Lewiston school superintendents sent messages and emails to families last Friday stating that they would not share students’ information with immigration officials without a valid warrant.

Adair Delamater, a concerned Bath resident, spoke at a Regional School Unit 1 board meeting on Monday, Jan. 27, about the district’s plan for handling immigration enforcement agents and officials.

“I am hoping that people copy what Portland has done,” Delamater said.

The district later released a letter detailing how the school will handle potential immigration official visits.

“While we have no information suggesting that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) or ICE plan to conduct operations in our schools, we recognize that families and staff may have concerns,” the letter states.

If immigration officials visit RSU 1 schools, staff will direct them to the school’s main office. Immigration officials won’t be permitted to enter other areas of the school without a valid warrant from a federal district judge or the U.S. District Court. School administrators will inform the officials that the school will comply with the immigration officials’ request as required by law.

RSU 1 schools won’t recognize the administrative warrants issued by ICE as legal warrants under the Fourth Amendment because they do not meet the standard for court-issued warrants. Students’ information will not be released unless a valid warrant is provided.

School administrators will promptly contact parents or guardians if students are detained, unless the warrant or subpoena prohibits this notification. If the parent or guardian is deported, the school will use the student’s emergency contact information to authorize a pick-up. If no contact is listed, the district will seek support from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Maine School Administrative District 75 Superintendent Heidi O’Leary texted and emailed parents to address their concerns and affirm that no immigration enforcement officials have visited its schools. The message detailed that the schools are highly confidential regarding student information.

“As your superintendent, I will work closely with our district’s legal team to ensure that we navigate any situation appropriately, always keeping the best interests of our students and families at the forefront,” O’Leary said.

ICE did not respond to requests for comment nor did regional officials with the Department of Homeland Security.

