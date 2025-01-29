Penobscot Nation leadership urged members to carry their tribal identification cards Wednesday, following national reports of Native Americans being questioned by immigration officers.

In a letter to the community, Chief Kirk Francis Sr. said that some Native Americans have been stopped and asked for proof of citizenship by law enforcement after President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders aimed at halting illegal immigration.

“We are not aware of any of our tribal citizens being stopped but have heard of instances in others,” Francis said in the written statement. “We encourage all tribal citizens to carry your Tribal ID, as we understand that your Tribal ID is sufficient proof of citizenship.”

Though several of the reported interactions between tribal citizens and law enforcement are unverified, at least one incident in New Mexico, in which a tribal citizen was stopped by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent and asked to prove their citizenship, Democratic congresspeople from a handful of western states said in a Tuesday letter to Trump.

“Stopping people because of what they look like — with dark skin, Asian, Latino or Native American characteristics is never acceptable. We urge you to immediately direct your agents to stop harassing Native Americans and violating tribal sovereignty.”

Tribal citizens who experience issues or who need a new ID should contact the rribal office, Francis said.

“We are working closely with our lawyers and consultants to evaluate each order and whether it will impact our government, our people, or the services we provide,” Francis said.

Copy the Story Link