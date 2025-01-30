WINDHAM – Joan “Joanie” Elizabeth Lowell, 70, passed away on Jan. 23, 2025, at Gosnell House in Scarborough, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Joanie was born in Portland, Maine on Oct. 25, 1954, to the late Russell “Gibby” Lowell and Janet (Young) Lowell. She attended South Portland High School and the University of Southern Maine. Joanie was known for being a hard worker and held a variety of jobs throughout her life, starting in a cannery in her teen years, then in home health, and then in the restaurant industry. She went on to create a successful cleaning business, which she maintained for over 30 years. Her most recent career was in women’s health, where she met and established many devoted friendships. Joanie spent some time as a volunteer for Sexual Assault Response Services and supported organizations for animal welfare and human rights.

Joanie was an avid reader and life-long learner of history, philosophy, poetry and spirituality/religion, to name a few. She loved to cook, explore the woods, and enjoy wildlife, and she loved to create special memories with her grandchildren. Mostly, Joanie was known for being a funny, spunky friend, a champion of the underdog, and a safe place for troubled souls to feel seen and accepted.

She was predeceased by her parents and beloved brother, Bruce Lowell (2014) and sister Peggy Burgin (2024).

She is survived by her daughters, Echo Lowell of Sweden, Emily Zachary and husband Andrew of Windham; grandchildren Ana Colvin and Sy Stevens; brothers Doug Lowell of South Portland and Russell Lowell of Rumford, and sister Lynne Downs of South Portland; as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. In addition to many, many dear friends, she leaves behind a cherished spiritual community.

Services will be held at Unity Center for Spiritual Growth 54 River Rd Windham on Feb. 8 at noon. I

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras Funeral Homes website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

please consider making a donation to the:

Animal Refuge League or:

the Audubon Society

Copy the Story Link