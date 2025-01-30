PORTLAND – Russell H. Rand, 70, of South Portland, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Portland, Maine.

Russell was born in Portland Feb. 15, 1954, the son of Clyde Russell and Ruth “Hamlin” Rand both of South Portland. He was educated and a graduate of South Portland High School and studied at Husson University.

He worked for many years as a correction officer at Long Creek Youth Development Center. Russ loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In retirement two of his favorite sports were golf and fishing. He loved walks on the beach with his wife Kathy and their dog. He had a longtime passion for the New England Sports.

He was predeceased by his mother, father and brother-in-law, Dave Allen of Cape Elizabeth.

Survivors include his wife Kathy Crowell Rand of South Portland; son, Jim Rand and his wife Cerelia and their two children, Evelyn and Emma of Haverhill, Mass.; daughter Nicole Rand and her two daughters, Hannah and Aliyah; and two great granddaughters Malika and Araya. Russ also survived by two sisters, Mary-Jean Leary and her husband Kenneth of South Portland, and Karen Allen of Cape Elizabeth; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; along with his brothers-in-law Charles, Paul and Kevin Crowell.

Visiting hours to be held at Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland, Maine 04106 Sunday Feb. 2, 2025, from 1 – 3 p.m.

Online Condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Animal Refugee League

of Greater Portland

