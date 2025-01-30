PORTLAND – Russell H. Rand, 70, of South Portland, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, in Portland, Maine.
Russell was born in Portland Feb. 15, 1954, the son of Clyde Russell and Ruth “Hamlin” Rand both of South Portland. He was educated and a graduate of South Portland High School and studied at Husson University.
He worked for many years as a correction officer at Long Creek Youth Development Center. Russ loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In retirement two of his favorite sports were golf and fishing. He loved walks on the beach with his wife Kathy and their dog. He had a longtime passion for the New England Sports.
He was predeceased by his mother, father and brother-in-law, Dave Allen of Cape Elizabeth.
Survivors include his wife Kathy Crowell Rand of South Portland; son, Jim Rand and his wife Cerelia and their two children, Evelyn and Emma of Haverhill, Mass.; daughter Nicole Rand and her two daughters, Hannah and Aliyah; and two great granddaughters Malika and Araya. Russ also survived by two sisters, Mary-Jean Leary and her husband Kenneth of South Portland, and Karen Allen of Cape Elizabeth; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins; along with his brothers-in-law Charles, Paul and Kevin Crowell.
Visiting hours to be held at Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland, Maine 04106 Sunday Feb. 2, 2025, from 1 – 3 p.m.
Online Condolences may be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers,
donations may be made to:
Animal Refugee League
of Greater Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.