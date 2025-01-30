Thursday, Jan. 30

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Performers Showcase, 8 to 10 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main St., Biddeford. Cost is $5. FMI, flourishmaine@gmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Makers’ Space, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 270 Main St., Biddeford. Come in and make whatever your heart desires with the materials we’ve got kicking around in the Children’s Room.

Wellness Salon, 1 to 4 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main St., Biddeford. Free admission, individual fees for sessions – cash. FMI, flourishme.life or email flourishmaine@gmail.com.

Advertisement

Sunday, Feb. 2

Bess and Tom Jacques, 2 to 5 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. In the lobby bar with Bess Jacques on the Steinway grand piano and vocals, and Tom Jacques on upright bass, harmonica and vocals. Free. FMI, call 207-815-3977 or email bessie.jacques@gmail.com.

Brunch by the Beach, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. ​Enjoy a delicious Sunday brunch and stroll on the beach. Cost is $0-$25. FMI, email marketing@ferrybeach.org.

Line Dancing Classes, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 5 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Cost is $10. FMI, email marketing@ferrybeach.org.

Psychic Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main St., Biddeford.

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Advertisement

Puppet Pals Story Time, 10 to 10:30 a.m., 270 Main St., Biddeford. Join Griffin the Wizard, Frank the Monster, and all their pals for stories, songs and spells. Designed for ages 1 to 4.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Expressive Art Nite, 7 to 9 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main St., Biddeford. Cost is $5-$25

Sea Glass Art Workshop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Pacifico Restaurant, 120 Main St., Saco.

Mayors’ Night Out, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., various local restaurants to benefit the family of Sgt. Jacob Wolterbeek.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Advertisement

Bess Jacques on the Grand Piano, 5 to 8 p.m., The Lincoln Hotel, 17 Lincoln St., Biddeford. Pianist and singer Bess Jacques performs on the Steinway grand piano in the lobby bar. Expect vintage jazz, pop, and everything in between. Free. FMI, bessjacques.com.

Ferry Beach Community Dinner, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 7 Boardwalk Drive, Saco. Come mingle with the community and enjoy a delicious meal with appetizers, main courses, desserts and drinks. Cost is $0-$22.

Harmonies at the Hub, 11 to 11:45 a.m., The Hub, 46 Sullivan St., Biddeford. Join Ms. Jenna and her magical box of instruments on the first Thursday of the month for a musical adventure.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Jan. 30.

Pottery Paint & Sip, 6 to 8 p.m., Sacred Profane, 50 Washington St., Biddeford. Paint a lighthouse lantern. Each lantern comes with a tea light.

Friday, Feb. 7

Advertisement

Atmospheric Sound Healing, 7 to 8 p.m., Flourish, 140 Main St., Biddeford. With vibrations of the gong, crystal bowls and harp. Cost is $22. FMI, flourishmaine@gmail.com.

Congregation Etz Chaim Annual Tu b’Shevat Seder and Potluck, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Congregation Etz Chaim, 34 Bacon St., Biddeford. Seder: 6 to 6:45 p.m. and potluck supper: 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Bring a dairy or veggie dish to share. Drinks, wine, desserts and challah provided. Free. FMI, call 207-284-5771 or email mail@etzchaimme.org.

Pauly G & Friends, 7 p.m., CowBell Burger Bar, 140 Main St., Biddeford.

Saturday, Feb. 8

College Women’s Ice Hockey, 2 to 5 p.m., Biddeford. Keene State College Women’s Ice Hockey at University of New England.

Makers’ Space, see Feb. 1.

Advertisement

Wellness Salon, see Feb. 1.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Brunch by the Beach, see Feb. 2.

Line Dancing Classes, see Feb. 2.

Copy the Story Link