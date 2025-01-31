FARMINGDALE – Joan M. Billings, a resident at the Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale, passed away on Jan. 3, 2025, after a brief illness. She was born in Eastport on Sept. 14, 1938, the eldest of five children born to Lloyd Douglas and Leola Brooks Warren.

She grew up on the family farm in Pembroke, and graduated from Pembroke High school in 1957. Shortly after graduation, her family relocated to Winthrop, and Joan lived and worked in Augusta.

On 16 May, 1959, Joan married Carl Billings, a native of Bowdoinham. They were married 64 years, until Carl’s death on July 5, 2023, and raised three daughters. Joan spent her life as a homemaker, and was an excellent baker, proud of her perennial flower beds, and accomplished at quilting and at repairing and refinishing antique furniture. She and Carl also enjoyed spending time with their friends at their camp in Upper Enchanted Township.

Joan is survived by her three daughters, Katrina Billings of Norridgewock, Tanya Kandris of Litchfield, and Erica Billings of Monmouth; four grandchildren, Siobhan Billings Pearce and Regan Billings Pearce, both of Quincy, Mass., Kevin Anderson of Ft. Worth Texas, and Keith Anderson of North Monmouth. She is also survived by her four siblings, Faye Carter of Bangor, Lester Warren of Hermon, Hope Fouch of Placerville, Calif., and Paul Warren of Wilmington, Del.

Interment took place at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn on Jan. 8.

﻿Donations in her memory can be made to:

the Good Shepherd

Food Bank

P.O. Box 1807

Auburn, ME 04211

