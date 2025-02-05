Sicilian restaurant Pomelia opened recently in Brunswick, on Station Avenue in the space of the former Scarlet Begonias.

Midcoast restaurateurs Tony and Chelsea Bickford launched their new restaurant on Jan. 28. The couple previously owned Little Village Bistro in Wiscasset, which closed in 2021 after seven years.

“(Pomelia) has been received so well, and it’s been much busier than we anticipated,” said Chelsea Bickford, noting that they’re already hiring more staffers to meet the demand. “I’ve heard so many times from so many people since we opened that we are filling a void in the area.”

The menu features four variations of Sicilian focaccia-style pizza and a selection of salads, Sicilian-inspired sandwiches and southern Italian pastas. Appetizers include Sicilian street food classics such as arancini and chickpea fritters panelle.

To drink, the restaurant offers cocktails, a “spritz list” and at least seven non-alcoholic offerings, as well as a robust Italian wine list and local beers on tap.

Bickford said they plan to launch an online ordering system once their staff has a chance to get its footing.

Scarlet Begonias closed last November after 30 years in business. “Some people do miss Scarlet Begonias, we definitely have heard that a few times,” Bickford said. “But overall, people have been very happy with the new concept.”

Copy the Story Link